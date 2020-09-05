Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 2,105,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,320. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $250.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.91.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPE shares. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

