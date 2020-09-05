Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCMI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 421,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.15. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.