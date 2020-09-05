Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 17,000 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MDC Partners worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 69.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 124.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

MDCA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 213,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,200. The company has a market cap of $163.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.86. MDC Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

