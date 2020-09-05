Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 218.8% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 356,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 244,961 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 201,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. 440,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.