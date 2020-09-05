Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of PRGX Global worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 107.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

Shares of PRGX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. 30,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,955. PRGX Global Inc has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.