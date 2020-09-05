Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,337,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 135,285 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MCRI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 57,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.45 million, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

