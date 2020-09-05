Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 189.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 113.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 152.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 18.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 799,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

In other news, CEO David J. Field acquired 55,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $87,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,843.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,061.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 112,250 shares of company stock valued at $177,751. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

