Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of A. H. Belo worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 24.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 842,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 28,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,356. A. H. Belo Corp has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%.

A. H. Belo Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

