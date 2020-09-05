Teton Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dawson Geophysical worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 196,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507. Dawson Geophysical Co has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.35. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

