Teton Advisors Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Frequency Electronics worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 9,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

