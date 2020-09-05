Teton Advisors Inc. Has $134,000 Position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of RTI Surgical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 40.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 22.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 686,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTI Surgical Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

