Teton Advisors Inc. Has $126,000 Position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gogo by 44,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gogo by 30.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,549 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Gogo stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 19,169,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,672,267. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.58. Gogo Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.68.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

