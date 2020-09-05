Teton Advisors Inc. Has $123,000 Position in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Armstrong Flooring worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,839,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 63.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 188,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,110. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.94. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter.

AFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.