Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.54 and last traded at $81.93. 2,561,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,272,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 51.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

