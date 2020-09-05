Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 11 (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TMPL opened at GBX 714 ($9.33) on Friday. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,495.60 ($19.54). The company has a market cap of $477.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 735.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 788.77.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

