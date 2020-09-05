Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $585,637.80 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,713.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Lewis Levy sold 3,247 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $682,324.58.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $507,033.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $198.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.96. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.