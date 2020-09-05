TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Short Interest Update

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $3,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $336,714.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,170,146 in the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

