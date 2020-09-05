Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Trading Down 5.7%

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.80 and last traded at $119.79. 27,046,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 14,912,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 74,335 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

