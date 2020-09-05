TD Securities Cuts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$31.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$24.43 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

In related news, Director Willard Yuill sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total value of C$898,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,311,588.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,000.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

