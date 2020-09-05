TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,821,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.88. 2,248,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $117.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

