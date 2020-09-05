TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 699,757 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699,757 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 62,284,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,702,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

