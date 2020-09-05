TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 688,150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Paychex worth $29,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. 1,822,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,292,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.