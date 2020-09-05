TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,136 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,136 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 225,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.54. 593,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,594. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

