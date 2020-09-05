TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $5.13 on Friday, reaching $156.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,297,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

