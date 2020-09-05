TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,051 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $27,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $52.52. 1,680,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $275,294. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.