TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 244,575 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,575 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 3,745,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,384. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

