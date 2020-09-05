TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,678 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 9,176,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,383. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

