TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 166,567 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,567 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $26,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 311.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $103.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

