TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,724,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $1,381,677.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,633,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.16, for a total value of $104,993.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,888 shares of company stock worth $25,970,165. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.81. 381,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

