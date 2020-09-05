TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Burlington Stores worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after acquiring an additional 528,772 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $126,083,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,441. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $211.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,479. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average is $190.60. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

