TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,579 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in CMS Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $439,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,408. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

