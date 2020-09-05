TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,995 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ceridian HCM worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.66. 1,988,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,458,468 shares of company stock worth $1,037,114,016. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

