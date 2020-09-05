TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 64,132 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,132 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. 4,605,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,726. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

