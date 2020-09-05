TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 683,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 3.22% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

XHB stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,160. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

