TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305,743 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $26,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $5,023,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 480.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 349.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.62. 813,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,899. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.87.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,258.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,487,838.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,740 shares of company stock worth $24,699,199 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

