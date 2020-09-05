TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 157,032 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429,882 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in eBay by 3,052.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 439,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 425,294 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 604.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $21,303,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in eBay by 82.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,289,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $120,097,000 after buying an additional 1,036,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

EBAY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.