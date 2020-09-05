TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Shares of JKHY traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. The stock had a trading volume of 618,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

