TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Crowdstrike worth $27,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,806,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,715. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

