TD Asset Management Inc. Has $38.84 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $38,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after acquiring an additional 343,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,862. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

