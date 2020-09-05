TD Asset Management Inc. Has $38.53 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160,901 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Kinross Gold worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,441,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,218,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,195,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599,718. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

