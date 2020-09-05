TD Asset Management Inc. Has $35.22 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $35,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

IDXX stock traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.66. The stock had a trading volume of 550,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

