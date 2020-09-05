TD Asset Management Inc. Has $34.33 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 8,579,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,087. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

