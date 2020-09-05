TD Asset Management Inc. Has $32.77 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365,232 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $32,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

