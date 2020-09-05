TD Asset Management Inc. Has $32.10 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,367 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Copart worth $32,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Copart by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,780 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 26.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after acquiring an additional 978,191 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58,845.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 857,385 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5,577.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 675,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

