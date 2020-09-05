TD Asset Management Inc. Has $31.57 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,736 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $31,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 832,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,145,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,120,000 after buying an additional 1,489,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,482,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 126.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

