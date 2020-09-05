TD Asset Management Inc. Has $30.85 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.29. 480,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

