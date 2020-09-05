TD Asset Management Inc. Has $29.09 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,946 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,979,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 25,030,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,157,006. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

