TD Asset Management Inc. Has $28.24 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,664 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $228.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average is $198.02. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

