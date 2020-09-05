TD Asset Management Inc. Has $28.10 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.09.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock worth $864,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

