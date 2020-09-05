TD Asset Management Inc. Has $26.18 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,289 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $2,106,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,945. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.